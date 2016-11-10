Golf & Performance Enhancing Druges (PED’s)

Human Growth Hormone and Steroids

There’s been a lot of talk on the PGA Tour in the past few years about the banning of PED’s among professional golfers. This includes products like deer antler velvet, megadrox supplement as well as human growth hormone and steroids. During the Major League Baseball steroids scandal, both HGH and steroids were discussed at length.

And frequently, HGH and steroids were discussed in ways that made them seem to be one and the same. But there are differences.

In this article, we’ll highlight 3 things you should know about the differences between human growth hormone and steroids.

So what are three differences you should know about HGH and steroids? To begin with, it’s important to understand that both the derivatives of anabolic steroids and HGH are found naturally in every person’s body. They are important to the overall growth and development of a human being.

This is one of the main similarities between human growth hormone and steroids. While there are others, the differences are more notable.

The first main difference is the side effects. While HGH has some side effects like aching joints and increased blood pressure, steroids’ side effects are much nastier.

The side effects from steroids are different in both sexes with some overlaps that affect both men and women.

We’ll look at the male side effects first.

Reduced Sperm count: Anabolic steroids can reduce sperm count up to 90%, and in some cases this decline is permanent.

Impotence: In some cases, steroid abuse can cause complete impotence. This means a man cannot attain or sustain an erection for sexual intercourse or he can’t do so on a frequent basis.

Development of breasts: Also known as gynecomastia. Using anabolic steroids can also increase the amount of estrogen in a man and cause breasts to develop. This is a common side effect.

Shrinking of the testicles: The opposite is also possible – a swelling of the testicles which can result in infection.

Difficulty or pain while urinating

There are other side effects found only in women. They are as follows:

Facial hair growth

Deepened voice

Breast reduction

Menstrual cycle changes

And the side effects that overlap and affect both men and women are as follows:

Acne

Bloated appearance

Rapid weight gain

Clotting disorders

Liver damage

Premature heart attacks and strokes

Elevated cholesterol levels

Weakened tendons

There are a few other side effects including:Premature growth stoppage in teens

Severe mood swings and psychological disorders such as severe aggression, feelings of being invincible, and suicidal depression.

Another difference between HGH and steroids is that when a long-time steroid user stops using, they may go through withdrawal — including cravings and an inability to stop using steroids.

The third difference is the way human growth hormone and steroids are administered. Steroids are given through injections. Although HGH can as well, it can also be taken or gained through pills, sprays or creams. It’s a lot easier to absorb HGH into your body than it is to inject steroids.

